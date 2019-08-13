Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Lil Nas X to Perform on MTV Video Music Awards

Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lizzo and Rosalía will also take the stage to perform during the 2019 MTV VMAs.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Rosalía will take the stage to perform during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

The performance will mark Cabello's return to the VMAs stage following her wins in the artist of the year and video of the year categories at the 2018 ceremony. The singer is nominated in four categories this year for her "Senorita" collaboration with fellow performer Mendes. The song earned nods in the best collaboration, choreography, cinematography and art direction categories.

Mendes has earned 10 VMA nominations throughout his career. In addition to his nominations with Cabello for "Senorita," he is up for the artist of the year award at the 2019 ceremony.

Latin musician Bad Bunny will also perform during the awards show. The artist, known for his collaborations "I Like It" with Cardi B and J Balvin and "Mia" with Drake, won in the song of the summer category at the 2018 VMAs for "I Like It." Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Cardi B performed the award-winning song during last year's ceremony.

Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin won in the best Latin category for hit song "Mi Gente" and song of the summer for "I Like It" in 2018. He will take the stage to perform during the 2019 awards show, where he is nominated for best Latin, best dance and best choreography.

Lil Nas X will also perform during the 2019 VMAs. Known for his hit song "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus, he is nominated for best new artist, video of the year, song of the year, best collaboration, best hip-hop video, best direction, best editing and best art direction.

"Truth Hurts" singer Lizzo will make her debut VMAs performance at the ceremony, where she is nominated for best new artist and push artist of the year.

Rosalía rounds out the first batch of performers announced for the 2019 VMAs. The Spanish singer-songwriter is nominated in best Latin video and best choreography categories for her song "Con altura," while she also earned a nod in the best new artist category.

It was previously announced that Taylor Swift will perform at the awards show. The performance will mark Swift's return to the VMAs for the first time since 2015. She is currently tied with Ariana Grande as the most nominated artist of the night, with 10 nods each.

Vanguard Award recipient Missy Elliott will also take the stage to perform. The special performance will be Elliott's first time back on the VMAs stage since 2006.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will host the 2019 VMAs from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Monday, Aug. 26. The awards show will begin at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.