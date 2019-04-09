Camila Cabello to Star in 'Cinderella' Reimagining From Kay Cannon, Sony (Exclusive)

James Corden came up with the idea for the new story and is producing.

Camila Cabello’s world will never be the same.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is set to make her feature acting debut, teaming up with Kay Cannon, the director of Blockers, for a new telling of the classic fairy tale, Cinderella.

Cabello will not only star in the project, set up at Sony's Columbia label, but also will be integrally involved in the music for the film.

The idea for the new take on Cinderella grew from an original idea from James Corden, the late-night talk show host who has made major musical inroads thanks to his popular "Carpool Karaoke" segments.

Corden is also producing the feature project with Leo Pearlman, his partner at Fulwell 73, the production banner that has found success with documentaries such as The Class of '92, the BAFTA-nominated Bros: After the Screaming Stops and Karaoke. Valence Media is an investor in Fulwell 73, and is also the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter.

Plot details are being kept in a shoebox but the story is described as a modern reimagining of the traditional tale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother, with a musical bent thrown in for good measure.

Sony is putting the project on the fast track for production.

Cannon is known for writing the Pitch Perfect musical comedies and got her start working on NBC’s 30 Rock, for which she earned three Emmy nominations. She made her directorial debut with Blockers, a female-centric losing-your-virginity comedy whose cast included Kathryn Newton and John Cena. Cannon is repped by WME and attorney Ken Richman.

Cuba-born Cabello, who was part of girl group Fifth Harmony before going solo, hit superstar status with her massive single, Havana, which hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Artist 100 charts in the same week. It also became Spotify’s most-streamed song ever by a solo female artist with a billion streams. Her debut album, Camila, also broke records when it debuted at No. 1 on 110 iTunes charts around the world. Never Be Same, a single off the album, was a top 10. She is repped by WME and manager Roger Gold.