Camila Cabello's "Havana" Is Spotify's Most Streamed Song Ever by a Solo Female Artist

Camila Cabello has hit another milestone: The Cuban-American singer now holds the record for Spotify's most streamed song ever by a solo female artist with “Havana,” Billboard has learned.

With more than 888 million streams, “Havana” has broken the previous record held by Sia with “Cheap Thrills.” Cabello is also the first solo Latina female artist to hold the title.

On the charts, the song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for one week in January. It was Cabello’s first No. 1 on the chart. Also, it topped the Streaming Songs chart, in conjunction with the release of her self-titled debut album (chart dated Jan. 27).

Additionally, “Havana” was No. 1 for seven weeks on the Pop Songs chart, No. 1 for one week on Adult Top 40 and No. 1 for three weeks on Rhythmic Top 40, and it was the No. 1 song in all of radio (Radio Songs chart) for four weeks. It also led the Digital Song Sales chart for two weeks.

