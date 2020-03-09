Camilla Luddington and Matthew Alan Expecting Second Child

The 'Grey's Anatomy' actress and 'Castle Rock' actor are growing their family.

Grey's Anatomy actress Camilla Luddington is expecting her second child with husband Matthew Alan.

Luddington took to Instagram on Monday to share the happy news, posting a photo of her baby bump at Disneyland with Cinderella. "Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of 'hiding' that i am pregnant! We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling. And yes, I’ve been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness," she wrote and shouted out "the one and only Cinderella for helping me with this pic yesterday."

Several stars sent their congratulations, including Matthew Morrison, who wrote, "So amazing!! Congrats my friend." Bethany Joy Lenz wrote, "I love this caption haha so cute."

The actors wed in California in August 2019 after welcoming their daughter Hayden in 2017.

Alan recently appeared in Castle Rock, Snowfall and 13 Reasons Why, while Luddington's upcoming credits include the TV movie Blind Psychosis and animated video Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. She portrays Dr. Jo Wilson on the ABC medical drama.