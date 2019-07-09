Camryn Manheim to Run for SAG-AFTRA Secretary-Treasurer

The incumbent, Jane Austin, is running against Gabrielle Carteris and actor Matthew Modine for the SAG-AFTRA presidency.

Camryn Manheim, the veteran TV actress and Golden Globe winner for ABC's legal drama The Practice, is making a bid for SAG-AFTRA's national secretary-treasurer office.

Manheim's team stated Tuesday that she is joining with SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris in her re-election campaign on the Unite for Strength slate. Ballots are set to be sent to members July 29, ahead of a count Aug. 28.

No other candidates have yet announced their bid for the secretary-treasurer position. The incumbent, Jane Austin, a stunt performer and coordinator, is running as an independent against Carteris and actor Matthew Modine (on the MembershipFirst slate) for the SAG-AFTRA presidency.

"Our industry is in the midst of a major transformation. I am eager to use my loud voice to stand up for SAG-AFTRA members and level the playing field, especially when it comes to the powerful media conglomerates," Manheim said in a statement. "Coming from a long line of union activists, I understand the challenges that we face. I am known for being street smart, business savvy, outspoken, and a fierce advocate."

Manheim added, "I am well equipped to greet these upcoming challenges. I will apply my 30 years of experience as both a union member and businesswoman to fight for our financial security. My son joined the union last year, so I am determined to make SAG-AFTRA strong and prosperous for both current members and future generations. President Gabrielle Carteris and her team consistently impress me with their progressive and innovative accomplishments, and I enthusiastically look forward to serving with her as Secretary-Treasurer."

The addition of the actress to Carteris' ticket adds star power to the Unite for Strength party, which has controlled the union since 2009. UFS is touting endorsements from performers such as Maria Bello, Debra Messing, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Dylan McDermott, LisaGay Hamilton, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Chad Lowe, Marcia Gay Harden and Cheryl Hines.