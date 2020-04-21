Canada Faces $1.23 Billion Hit From Hollywood Production Shutdown

"These numbers should serve as a wakeup call for what's at stake," Canadian indie producers warn as talks to reopen the industry start as the COVID-19 crisis seems to be receding.

The economic toll from dark soundstages and idle Canadian cast and crew after the coronavirus pandemic brought Hollywood production north of the border to a screeching halt in mid-March is mounting.

The Canadian Media Productions Association on Tuesday released a COVID-19 impact report that estimates $1.757 billion (US$1.23 billion) in Hollywood production spending in Canada will be lost if the North American industry shutdown lasts until June 30.

And that lost production volume from the major studios and streamers like Netflix and Disney not shooting locally during the busy spring and summer months has put at risk the jobs of around 81,000 local cast and crew, the report done by Nordicity for the CMPA, representing indie producers, forecast.

The estimate of lost or disrupted foreign location shooting in Canada due to the COVID-19 crisis is based on seasonal trends for Hollywood production over the last five years. After the film and TV industry on both sides of the border put themselves on hold as a safety precaution, informal talks have begun between content producers and unions on when the Americans will be able to resume location shooting north of the border as health conditions and restrictions allow.

"These numbers should serve as a wakeup call for what's at stake, and motivate us all to work together to ensure the industry can get back on its feet as quickly as possible once this crisis ends," CMPA president and CEO Reynolds Mastin said in a statement.

Before Hollywood producers did a vanishing act in mid-March to shelter back home, foreign location shooting in Canada in 2019 hit a new high. The CMPA in an earlier Profile 2019 report revealed total foreign, mostly U.S., film and TV production in Canada last year rose by $151 million in spending, or 3.2 percent, to an all-time high of $4.86 billion.

Broken out, total foreign movie production in 2019 jumped by $245 million (15.7 percent) to $1.8 billion, with recent Hollywood tentpole shoots in Canada including It: Chapter Two, Midway and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. And overall foreign TV series production, including streaming dramas like See, The Handmaid's Tale and Star Trek: Discovery, slipped 1.8 percent to $2.74 billion, after a year-earlier rise in volume by $1 billion in 2017.