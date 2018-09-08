Canada's Cannabis Sommelier Reveals 4 Exclusive Weed and Wine Pairings for TIFF

With full pot legalization arriving in October, The Hollywood Reporter asks expert Andrew Freedman to recommend local sips and marijuana strains that go especially well together.

PAIRING NO. 1

Weed: Barbara Bud. A cross of Afghani and Shishkaberry, this presents a bouquet reminiscent of fresh grapefruit rind, sour Fruit Roll-Up and rose petal.

Wine: 2017 Riesling, Syncromesh Wines, Okanagan Falls, British Columbia

PAIRING NO. 2

Weed: God Bud. Aromas of pine, blackberry, guava and lavender make this strain a hit with growers and consumers. God Bud is a potent indica-dominant hybrid — don't plan on doing anything but relaxing!

Wine: 2017 Gewurztraminer, Wild Goose Winery, Okanagan Falls, British Columbia

PAIRING NO. 3

Weed: UBC Chemo. This fabled indica strain was developed at the University of British Columbia in the late 1960s to help cancer patients battle chemotherapy side effects.

Wine: 2015 Sage Hills Pinot Noir, Summerland, British Columbia

PAIRING NO. 4

Weed: B.C. Big Bud. Cousin to the Amsterdam Big Bud, this British Columbia strain has been crossed with an unknown sativa. Enjoy this signature Canadian strain while you dance the night away!

Wine: Benjamin Bridge NV Brut Sparkling Wine, Gaspereau Valley, Nova Scotia

