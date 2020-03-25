Canada's Inside Out LGBTQ Festival Postpones Dates Due to Coronavirus

In revealing the update on Wednesday, festival organizers noted that select festival initiatives will still take place online during the original window in May.

Inside Out, one of the largest LGBTQ film festivals in North America, has postponed its previously scheduled 30th anniversary festival dates in May due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

"Due to the ever-increasing health and safety concerns around the COVID-19 global pandemic, we are announcing today that this year’s 30th anniversary edition is officially postponed to October 1-11, 2020," said Andria Wilson, executive director of Inside Out.

"In looking back over our history, we recognize all of the challenges that have strengthened us, and the many trials that our communities have faced. We have spent the past year planning an epic celebration of our communities’ accomplishments, on screen and off, for our 30th anniversary festival, which was scheduled for May 21-31. And now, we are reaching out to let you know that, as you may have anticipated, our team will be holding off on our in-person celebration just a little bit longer."

Wilson also explained that there will be "several key initiatives in an online format" that will take place in May. "These include Inside Out's LGBTQ international feature film financing forum, its annual short film pitch competition, the launch of the previously announced content platform for youth, and an online sneak peek of the festival's 30th anniversary exhibit."

Since its initiation in 1991, Inside Out has become one of the largest festivals of its kind in Canada, offering year-round programming for emerging and established LGBTQ filmmakers.

Tickets purchased for the festival will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, and further updates will be made available via Inside Out's social media channels and website.