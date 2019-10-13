MIPCOM: Canuck Cop and Dog show 'Hudson & Rex' Sells Wide

NBC Universal picked up the series for Eastern Europe and Africa, with Beta Film also closing deals in the Netherlands and across Latin America.

NBC Universal has picked up Canadian dog-friendly police procedural Hudson & Rex for its operations across Eastern Europe and Africa, one of several territory deals for the series, a re-imagination of the long-running European hit Rex, Cop's Best Friend.

Beta Film, which is handling worldwide sales for the series, also closed deals for The Netherlands (CLT UFA) and Latin America (Belleville Group) among others.

Produced by Canada's CityTV, Hudson & Rex has already sold to Italian public broadcaster RAI, where it will air in prime time (the original Rex was a huge hit in Italy). TNT Serie has picked up the series for Germany, with France Televisions taking French rights. Beta said it is in final negotiations for several territories, including the U.K., Spain and Scandinavia.

Set in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Hudson & Rex stars John Reardon (The Killing) as detective Charlie Hudson who solves crime together with his K9 partner Rex (German Shepherd Diesel vom Burgimwald). Mayko Nguyen (Cracked) co-stars as Charlie's human partner Dr. Sarah Truong.

The first season of Hudson & Rex debuted on CityTV in March where it drew upwards of 2.5 million viewers for its first six episodes, making it the network's highest-rated drama since 2015. CityTV has renewed the show for a second season. Hudson & Rex is produced by Shaftesbury, Pope Productions and Beta Film for Rogers Media / CityTV.

