Kevin Tierney, Canadian Film and TV Producer, Dies at 67

Tierney produced 'Bon Cop, Bad Cop,' the highest grossing domestic Canadian movie of all time.

Veteran Canadian film producer Kevin Tierney died on Saturday after a long battle with cancer. He was 67.

"My dad, the amazing Kevin Tierney, left us this morning at 4:15. My sister, mom and I were all there," Canadian actor and film director Jacob Tierney said on his Instagram account following his father's death in Montreal. Tierney produced Bon Cop, Bad Cop, the top-grossing Canadian theatrical release of all time domestically.

The 2006 bilingual English and French language buddy movie that starred Patrick Huard and Colm Feore received the Golden Reel Award at the Genie Awards that same year. Born in Montréal on Aug. 27, 1950, Tierney completed degrees from Montreal's McGill University and Concordia University before teaching English as a second language in Chad, Algeria and China.

Tierney then worked as a film publicist in Montreal, and a director of development and sales for Rock Demers' Les Productions La Fête. His TV credits included producing Lionel Chetwynd's Varian's War, which starred William Hurt; The Life of P.T. Barnum mini-series; and Bonanno: a Godfather's Story, a six part mafia thriller.

He also executive produced Choice: The Henry Morgentaler Story, a TV movie about a pioneering doctor who fought to legalize abortion in Canada. On the film side, Tierney wrote and directed the 2011 bilingual comedy French Immersion, about five English-speaking Quebeckers who take a crash course in French in a remote village,

His other movie credits included two films directed by son Jacob: Twist and The Trotsky, which starred Jay Baruchel; Guylaine Dionne's Serveuses demandées; and Love and Savagery, by director John N. Smith.

Tierney was lauded by the Canadian film community on social media following news of his death. "Kevin was an important figure in Canadian cinema. His films touched us all and will live on as a part of Canadian culture," Canadian film financier Telefilm Canada said on its Twitter account.

"Our sincere condolences to the friends and family of the very talented Kevin Tierney, one of the key creatives behind #BonCopBadCop," the Canadian Academy of Cinema & Television added on its Twitter account.