Candace Cameron Bure and Daughter Natasha to Host Movieguide Awards on Hallmark Channel (Exclusive)

The awards, honoring "well-made and uplifting" films and TV series, will be handed out Feb. 8 at the Universal Hilton Hollywood.

Candace Cameron Bure and her daughter, Natasha Bure, have signed on to host the Movieguide Awards, which are taking place Feb. 8 at the Universal Hilton Hollywood and will air later in the month on Hallmark Channel.

"We are excited to have our long-time friends Candace and Natasha to host the Movieguide Awards this year," said Dr. Ted Baehr, founder and publisher of Movieguide. "A few years ago, they were presenters and we knew it wouldn't be long until they were taking center stage. We're thrilled and honored!"

The Movieguide Awards honors the top movies for families and for mature audiences, along with the Epiphany Prizes handed out to both movies and television shows.

"Movieguide Awards recognizes the good in Hollywood," said Michelle Vicary, executive vp programming and publicity at Crown Media Family Networks. "Hallmark Channel is honored to broadcast the 2019 Movieguide Awards Show, and we also celebrate our networks' original pro-grams that have been included among the 'best of the best' nominees for quality, family entertainment."

Candace is a familiar face to Hallmark Channel viewers, starring as the lead in the Aurora Teagarden mystery series, with four installments set to come out in 2019. This past Christmas, she starred in her seventh Hallmark Channel Christmas film, the top-rated A Show Addict's Christmas.

The author of six books also stars in Netflix's Fuller House and recently launched her own lifestyle brand with Dayspring.

Natasha is a singer, author, YouTuber and social media star. She also performed on ABC's The View with the Grammy-winning band For King & Country and was a contestant on NBC's The Voice.

In 2017, Natasha released a teen advice book, Let’s Be Real: Living Life as an Open and Honest You, and recently starred in the feature film Faith, Hope & Love and the Hallmark Channel movie Switched for Christmas.

The 20-year-old is the daughter of Candace and her husband, former NHL player Valeri Bure.