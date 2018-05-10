Cannes 2018 According to Concierge Gilles Bastoni

The attendant at the Hotel Majestic shares his take on the fest.

Most useful French phrase for visiting foreigners

“J’ai besoin de votre aide” (I need your help).

Biggest guest faux pas

Human error that inevitably, given the activity, gets blown out of proportion. For example, the case of the client being turned away at the Palais happens every year. Sometimes we have to lend one of our tuxedos, white shirt and bow tie to the client so that he can be on the red carpet on time. And all this at the last minute.

Your Cannes insider tip

Always book [a hotel] a long time in advance for this very busy period. To eat, La Petite Maison de Nicole for a lovely dinner with good background music from a live band every night. And to soak in the festival atmosphere, the beaches with afternoon parties.

Biggest misconception outsiders make about Cannes

Ignoring that Cannes, apart from the festival, is a beautiful heaven of peace.

Place to avoid during the festival

For the non-festivalgoers, the surrounding areas of the Palais des Festivals, especially around red-carpet hours.

Biggest pet peeve

No room for irritation during such times, but I can get annoyed with bad weather!

Favorite day trip outside Cannes

Saint Tropez by car along the seaside or by helicopter for a sense of the spectacular.

A version of this story appears in The Hollywood Reporter's May 11 daily issue from the Cannes Film Festival.