Cannes: Download THR's Day 1 Daily

The Hollywood Reporter has released its first Cannes Film Festival daily issue at this year's fest, and it includes an inside look at how buyers will battle Netflix with niche films; an early acquisition of a smash-hit Chinese romantic drama; and a conversation with Spike Lee about his new film BlacKkKlansman, the Charlottesville riots and his thoughts on Kanye West's recent tweets in support of President Trump.

Go Small or Go Home

The Cannes market is in a state of transition. The seismic changes that have rocked the independent film business — with the rise of Netflix and the decline in DVD and TV licensing revenue — are now playing out on the Croisette as old models of financing and distributing indie movies are falling away and new ones are fighting to take their place. THR takes a look at why the focus now is on smaller, more bespoke movies that set themselves apart as much by virtue of their unique storylines as their A-list casts.

Netflix Nabs Hit Romantic Drama

Chinese blockbuster Us and Them is set to get a global splash courtesy of Netflix. The directorial debut of Chinese pop star turned actress turned filmmaker Rene Liu, the film currently tops the Middle Kingdom's box office, having earned $191 million over two weekends. The streaming giant will release the film on its platform for all territories outside of China. THR breaks down the streamer's latest move.

"I Pray for My Brother"

In a wide-ranging conversation with Spike Lee, the outspoken helmer talks returning to Cannes with his new film — which revolves around an African-American cop who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s, duped Grand Wizard David Duke and became the head of a local chapter in Colorado — and what's next.

