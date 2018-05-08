Cannes: Download THR's Day 2 Daily

The fest's second daily issue features a look at the resurgence of faith-based films at the festival, a new 'Bill & Ted' feature, and a chat with first-time director Paul Dano about his film 'Wildlife.'

The Hollywood Reporter's second Cannes Film Festival daily issue has been released, and it includes an inside look at the Christian-themed hits converting international dealmakers into true believers; the newly announced Bill & Ted Face the Music, which stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter and is happening some 29 years after the duo's first adventure; and a discussion with Paul Dano, who is debuting his first directorial feature at the fest.

A "Come to Jesus" Moment?

Have the French found God? Given the crop of projects being shopped at the Cannes film market that feature Christian-themed narratives — notably An Interview With God, Samson and God Bless the Broken Road — and with Wim Wenders’ doc Pope Francis: A Man of His Word playing as an official selection at the festival, there are signs that fare once ignored by international buyers and Cannes programmers is receiving a warm welcome. THR takes a look at the surprising trend.

Facing the Music

It's official: Wyld Stallyns are reforming. Following 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, THR can reveal that a much-discussed third Bill & Ted installment — Bill & Ted Face the Music — is now firmly in the works some 27 years later. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are set to reprise their iconic roles as time-traveling metalheads "Ted" Theodore Logan and "Bill" S. Preston Esq. Check out everything that's currently known about the project.

"It’s a Gargantuan Job"

A year after heading to Cannes as one of the stars of competition title Okja, Paul Dano returns to the Croisette, this time as a director. His impressive debut turn with Wildlife, based on the 1990 novel by Richard Ford and telling the contemplative story of a family’s slow implosion in 1950s Montana, was co-written over a number of years with his partner onscreen and off, Zoe Kazan. Having bowed at Sundance (where Dano, 33, says he was “too nervous to enjoy himself”), the film is set to open Critics’ Week, bringing the sidebar competition some sizable A-list clout thanks to stars Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal. Speaking with THR, the multi-hyphenate describes how a certain celebrity wedding helped him cast the duo and why his first directing experience has given him renewed appreciation for all who work in the movie business, including accountants.

