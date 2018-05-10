Cannes: Download THR's Day 4 Daily

The fest's fourth daily issue features an inside peek at the female-fronted market titles heating up the Croisette (thanks in part to Jessica Chastain), Sony's acquisition of Nadine Labaki’s 'Capernaum,' and a chat with Wim Wenders about his Pope Francis doc.

The Hollywood Reporter has released its fourth Cannes Film Festival daily issue at this year's fest, and it includes a look at big-budget, women-led projects that are tempting buyers; Sony Pictures Classics' landing of Nadine Labaki's Capernaum; and a discussion with German auteur Wim Wenders on his Pope Francis documentary and how faith has shaped his work.

Woman Power

When it comes to big-budget, high-level fare, the Cannes market has always been a man's world. But at this year's incarnation, there's a slew of female-fronted genre films that are upending that paradigm. Led by the James Bond-esque spy pic package 355, which will star Jessica Chastain, Fan Bingbing, Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong'o, the market appears to be catching up with the larger cultural phenomenon of women demanding their equal place amid the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. THR takes a look at the festival trend.

Capernaum Finds a Home

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired North American and Latin American rights to Nadine Labaki’s Capernaum. The film is set to premiere May 17 at Cannes, where it will screen in competition. Capernaum marks a return to the fest for the Lebanese filmmaker, whose two previous pics, Caramel and Where Do We Go Now? — the latter of which won the Audience Award at the Toronto International Film Festival — premiered at Cannes. The sale also marks a reteaming between Labaki and Sony Pictures Classics, which distributed Where Do We Go Now? Written by Labaki, who also appears in the film, Capernaum tells the story of a child who rebels against the life imposed on him and launches a lawsuit against his parents.

"[Cannes] Can Be Cruel"

When it comes to Cannes, Wim Wenders has done it all. The German director has had nine films in competition; has won best director (Wings of Desire, 1987), the Grand Jury prize (Faraway, So Close!, 1993) and the Palme d’Or (in 1984 with Paris, Texas); and even been president of the jury (in 1989). “I’ve stopped counting how many times I’ve been to Cannes,” says the 72-year-old auteur, who is back on the Croisette with the documentary Pope Francis: A Man of His Word, which premieres May 13 out of competition. Speaking with THR, Wenders recalls capturing the Palme d’Or, offers advice for fest newbies and reflects on how faith has shaped his work.

