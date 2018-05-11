Cannes: Download THR's Day 5 Daily

The fest's fifth daily issue includes a look at the rise in dealmaking for China at the festival market, Netflix's acquisition of 'Next Gen,' and an examination of how high-end horror films are shaking up the Croisette.

The Hollywood Reporter has released its fifth Cannes Film Festival daily issue at this year's fest, and it features a look at the increase in deals for China on the Croisette, Netflix's $30 million Next Gen deal, and an inside peek at the horror flicks making a splash.

"China Is Now the Most Diverse and Mature Film Market"

A diminished appetite for mid-budget moviemaking may be blighting film markets worldwide — Cannes 2018 being no exception — but one territory is bucking the trend: China. An array of ambitious new Beijing-based distributors have emerged as some of the most aggressive acquirers of indie film projects large and small at the Cannes market this year. Collectively, they are offering a rare note of optimism to an industry otherwise wracked by disruption. THR takes a look at the market forces underlying the frenzy.

A Next Gen Deal

Netflix may be sitting out this Cannes after a dramatic showdown with the festival over its films being banned from competition, but the streamer is still making waves at the market. Netflix nabbed worldwide rights excluding China to the animated film Next Gen in a deal in the $30 million range. It also marks Netflix's first deal at Cannes after losing out to Focus Features for the opening night film Everybody Knows. More details on the film, and the deal, here.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

With elevated horror making huge strides at the U.S. box office thanks to A Quiet Place and Get Out, the Cannes market appears to be catching up. Leading this year’s pack is Sierra/Affinity, which is selling the Guillermo del Toro-produced Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and saw a stream of foreign buyers at the Carlton, where it made its pitch. The film, which is based on the book by Alvin Schwartz, revolves around the classic horror setup: Kids face their fears in order to save the town. THR examines the other offerings at the fest.

