Dive Into French Riviera Bleu Jewelry For Cannes

10 rocky pieces to set the scene on the sea.

For a splash of color jour et nuit at the Cannes Film Festival, grab one of these glitzy turquoise and diamond sparklers. The gems, reminiscent of tumbling waves, fit right in with the seaside city.

1. David Webb (above)

Pear and oval cabochon turquoise, brilliant-cut diamonds, 18-karat gold-and-platinum necklace; $85,000, at David Webb, Beverly Hills, (310) 858-8006.

2. Piaget

Extremely Lady timepiece with 24 brilliant-cut diamonds and a turquoise dial in 18-karat rose gold; $55,500, piaget.com.

3. Fred Leighton

1960s turquoise and diamond cocktail ring by Cartier; $40,000, at Fred Leighton, New York.

4. Beladora

Vintage turquoise and diamond ring in 18-karat yellow gold; $3,250, beladora.com.

5. Irene Neuwirth

One-of-a-kind emerald and turquoise cuff in 18-karat yellow gold; $74,880, at Irene Neuwirth, West Hollywood.

6. David Webb

Turquoise drops with cabochon pear-shaped emerald and diamonds set in 18-karat gold and platinum; $53,000, at David Webb, Beverly Hills, (310) 858-8006.

7. Bulgari

Serpenti High Jewelry necklace with turquoise, emeralds and diamonds in 18-karat pink gold; price upon request, (800) 285-4274.

8. Cartier

Paris Vintage turquoise and diamond bracelet in 18-karat yellow gold (circa 1958); price upon request, by appointment only at select Cartier stores, (800) 227-8437.

9. Lorraine Schwartz

Blooming turquoise and diamond bracelet set in 18-karat gold; $150,000, at Bergdorf Goodman.

10. Fred Leighton

1970s 18-karat gold, turquoise and garnet pendant earrings; $37,000, at Fred Leighton, New York.