Cannes 2018 According to Korean Film Executive Francis Chung

The vice president global business and head of U.S. productions at CJ Entertainment shares his take on the fest.

Your favorite thing about the festival

Hands down, drinking white wine at 10:30 in the morning.

What’s one item you always pack for Cannes?

A set of hotel keys I accidentally brought home with me years ago. I’ve always brought them back to return them, but I never managed it. Now they’re my lucky charm.

Biggest pet peeve about Cannes

It lacks a very good Korean restaurant.

Your Cannes nightmare story

My luggage didn’t arrive with me and was stuck in London. Every day during my five-day stay, the airline told me the luggage had arrived and was on its way to my hotel. Eventually, I picked it up at the airport on my way back home.

Advice for Cannes first-timers

Be patient with waiters.

In Cannes you should never ...

Buy briefs.

The one place you have to visit while in Cannes is ...

Very cliche, but I’m always finding myself at La Pizza Cresci.

Your craziest late-night Cannes memory

I will make one this year.

