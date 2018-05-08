Cannes 2018 According to Publicist Kirsty Langsdale

The head of international publicity for the U.K.-based Organic shares her take on the fest.

Best place to grab a drink after 3 a.m.

A big glass of water from my apartment kitchen.

Your “Only in Cannes” moment

Bringing in U2 for a screening of their 3D concert film [in 2007]. They pulled out their guitars at the top of the red steps and played live. It’s still a thrill to have been a very small cog in that wheel. ... Though at the time, pulling it together did almost send me over the edge — pun intended.

Your Cannes guilty pleasure

Cannes gave me the taste for good (must be pale) rosé back in 2005. It’s my Cannes fix and tastes extra good at the end of a long press day. And there’s absolutely no guilt, let’s be clear on that.

Biggest pet peeve

Taking your shoes off when you step on to a yacht. When you’re 5-foot-nothing, it’s tough to lose your shoes along with any sense of authority you hoped you had in those extra inches!

One thing you won’t travel without (besides your phone)

It’s a cliche, but Berocca is a festival essential ... along with earplugs, a spare printer cartridge, two black dresses and a second phone. I’m a publicist; I live by the Boy Scout motto: “Be prepared!”

Favorite meal at the festival

We all say it, but Cannes just isn’t Cannes without a trip to Le Pizza. It’s a unique hub where you can catch up with anyone and everyone.

