Cannes 2018 According to Sales Agent George Hamilton

The director of international sales at Protagonist shares his take on the fest.

Best bargain in Cannes

French fries from the market stand.

Your “Only in Cannes” moment

Dancing like crazy with the Protagonist team while Robbie Ryan was DJing and the entire American Honey cast was ripping it up at the afterparty.

Favorite meal in Cannes

I love the Veal Milanese in Il Teatro: simple salad, parmesan and potato atop a delicious crispy meat boat ...

Biggest faux pas

Personally? Do canary yellow chinos count?

Your Cannes guilty pleasure

If a lunch gets canceled, then a little trip to Aux Delices Armeniens on Place Gambetta for a cheeky Armenian kebab roll in the sun.

Biggest pet peeve

My birthday falls during Cannes. Every year.

One thing you’d change about your hotel

I usually stay in apartments, but anything without a shared or outdoor — yes, outdoor — bathroom, and I am a happy man.

One thing you won’t travel without (besides your phone)

Sunglasses. Two pairs.

Your Cannes nightmare story

My first Cannes (and not on expenses), buying a large round of drinks at the Grand Hotel on my birthday. An eye-watering €200 later, it was not such a happy birthday.