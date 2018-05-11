Cannes: 24-Year-Old Star Vincent Lacoste on Being A Croisette Veteran

The star of Christophe Honore's competition title 'Sorry Angel' discusses his long-term relationship with Cannes, his admiration for Bill Murray and Adam Sandler and what it's like to switch from comedy to drama.

He’s only 24, but French actor Vincent Lacoste is already a veteran of Cannes. He first came to the Croisette at the age of 16 for the knockout comedy The French Kissers, and has returned multiple times for movies like Camille Rewinds, Hippocrates: Diary of a French Doctor, Victoria.

This year, he is back with Christophe Honore’s Sorry Angel, which is his first role in a competition film.

Between a slew of TV interviews — Angel is being released in France this week — he spoke with THR about the stress of Cannes and his recent transition from comedies to more dramatic roles.

You were only 16 when you first came to Cannes for Riad Sattouf’s comedy The French Kissers, which played the Directors’ Fortnight and became an overnight sensation in France. What was the experience like?

It was surreal. The day before I was sitting in a class in a high school, and the next thing you know I’m arriving on the Croisette and they’re whisking me away to the Martinez to do a slew of interviews for French television. What was so weird was that we had shot The French Kissers the summer beforehand, and then I spent a whole year back in school just being a student and not thinking about the movie at all. And then suddenly I’m the center of all attention. Cannes is really a bubble like that: One day you feel like a star, and the next you’re just a regular guy again.

How does that experience compare to this year, where for the first time you’re starring in a film that plays the main competition?

I’ve been back to Cannes several times since The French Kissers, though never in this context. So it’s definitely a little stressful to be up there, especially as there are so many films I admire that have played in the main competition over the years. Also, my role in Sorry Angel is really different from anything I’ve done before.

The film is set during the AIDS epidemic in the early 1990s. How much did you know about the subject before taking on the role of Arthur, a young man from the provinces who falls in love with Jacques (played by Pierre Deladonchamps), an older writer who is dying of AIDS?

I was born in 1993, which is the year the story takes place. So I was too young to experience what was going on at the time. It’s actually a very personal movie for the writer and director, Christophe Honore. I’m a bit his alter ego in the film, while Jacques is an amalgamation of the different idols of his youth — especially French authors like Herve Guibert, Jean-Luc Lagarce and Bernard-Marie Koltes. All of them died of AIDS in the late '80s or early '90s, and it was quite shocking for me to learn how they died so young like that, some of them still in their 30s. AIDS was killing lots of people back then, and sexuality became a very risky thing because nobody knew exactly how you could contract the disease. Having sex was not a light matter.

How did you prepare for the role of Arthur? You’ve never played this kind of character before, nor acted in such a dramatic movie.

Christophe really wanted to physically transform me. He flattened down my hair and gave me a tight leather jacket, which is not my usual look and which helped me to get into character. He also gave me Alan Hollinghurst’s book The Line of Beauty to read, and had me watch movies like Wong Kar-Wai’s Happy Together and Gus Van Sant’s My Own Private Idaho. And then he gave each actor a specific cologne to wear for the entirety of the shoot, which is something I’ve definitely never done before.

What was your cologne?

Mine was based on an old Cacharel that Christophe used to wear at the time and that no longer exists. But he managed to find something today that resembled its odor. Every morning on set, we would go into hair-and-makeup and they would spray each of us with our scent.

You’ve mostly done comedies up until now, so Sorry Angel represents a real change of pace for you. You’re also starring in Mikahel Hers’ upcoming movie Angel, about the aftereffects of a terrorist attack. Are you deliberately making the transition from comedies to dramas?

I like all kinds of movies, not just comedies, and what’s interesting as an actor is to take on roles that are as different as possible. I really choose my parts based on what I’d like to see as a cinephile, working with directors whose films I admire. I’ve been a big fan of Christophe Honore since Love Songs, while a director like Mikhael Hers has the sensibility of someone like Eric Rohmer, who is a really important filmmaker for me. Even in terms of comedies, I worked with Justine Triet on Victoria because I loved her first movie, The Battle of Solferino. It’s really about the directors.

Are you trying to follow in the footsteps of people like Robin Williams or Jim Carrey, who went from being comedians to becoming more serious-minded actors? It’s something that happens quite often in the U.S.

In France it’s different because actors are often stereotyped: You either do big comedies or big dramas, and nobody ever wants you to switch over. The actors I admire are people like Bill Murray or even Adam Sandler, who can go from doing Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love to something like 50 First Dates. They’re totally different movies and I find it really cool how he manages to from one to the other like that.

Have you ever thought about doing an American movie? And if so, which directors would you like to work with?

Of course I have, because American movies are so important for cinephiles around the world. I’m an unconditional fan of directors like Jim Jarmusch or the Coen brothers, whose films I've loved since I was a teenager. If I could work with them, that would be something.