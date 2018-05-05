Cannes: 3 New Shops, On and Off the Croisette

Where to find shades, jewelry (Uma Thurman and Salma Hayek are fans of Boucheron), home decor and more while at the fest.

Gucci

After an overhaul in Alessandro Michele’s maximalist aesthetic, Gucci reopened its Croisette store in April. The outpost embodies the designer’s eclectic style, swimming in shades of sea and rich textures of silk and velvet, with layered vintage Oriental rugs over tiled mosaic floors. There’s also a cabinet of curiosities filled with unique objects, and it houses the brand’s new home collection. Plus you can make your friends green with envy by bringing home the exclusive rhinestone-embellished emerald Dionysus bag, available only on the Cote d’Azur.

11 Boulevard de la Croisette

Boucheron

Opened in late April, the brand’s South of France flagship is inspired by art deco architect Pierre Chareau, and some of his iconic pieces have been re-created here. More traditional elements include 19th century-style chandeliers and green marble from the Italian Alps, while Pagoda fabric and emerald-cut carpets add whimsical touches. Salma Hayek and Uma Thurman have worn their gems on the Palais red carpet.

17 Boulevard de la Croisette

Jimmy Fairly

Need new shades? Check out France’s Warby Parker, launched in 2011 by two techie 20-somethings. Each customizable pair is designed and handcrafted in France, but rings up at just €99 ($120). Plus the company works with global charity Restoring Vision to donate a pair for every purchase, making for some socially conscious sunnies.

43 Rue d’Antibes

