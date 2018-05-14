Cannes: A24 in Talks to Acquire Gaspar Noe’s Sex-Fueled 'Climax'

Never a company to shy from sensationalism, A24 emerged as the likely suitor for Noe's latest bacchanal that stars Sofia Boutella as a dancer who finds pleasure in a no-rules forest orgy.

A24 is in negotiations to acquire Gaspar Noe’s Climax.

The Hollywood Reporter's review called it a "rousing work [that] could break through with young audiences keen for something radically different from their normal cinematic diet."

The film, which was shot in February, made its world premiere in the directors' fortnight section of the Cannes Film Festival.

Edouard Weil, Vincent Maraval, Richard Grandpierre and Michel Merkt produced Climax. Vice Studios' Danny Gabai and Eddy Moretti served as executive producers

CAA Media Finance is negotiating the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Wild Bunch is representing international sales at the Cannes market.