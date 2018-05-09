Cannes: Amazon Pulls Out of Terry Gilliam's Embattled 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote'

The film is the subject of a legal bid to stop its planned world premiere as the festival's closing-night film.

Amazon Studios has pulled its agreement for U.S. distribution of Terry Gilliam's embattled The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

The streamer's withdrawal was first announced on Wednesday by Paulo Branco, the producer who launched a legal bid to stop the decades-in-the-making passion project from screening as Cannes' closing night film. A decision from the festival is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon. THR has since confirmed that Amazon is pulling out of the film.

Gilliam signed a deal with Amazon Studios in Cannes 2015, a year before The Man Who Killed Don Quixote – starring Adam Driver, Jonathan Pryce and Olga Kurylenko – was officially announced by the Monty Python legend and Branco of Alfama Films. But the two soon fell out, with Gilliam's lawyer claiming that Branco didn't provide the promised funds and that the producer had left the project before it started filming.

Branco, who claims to have the rights to the film, sought an injunction at a Parisian court to prevent the film from being shown both at Cannes and in French cinemas.

The news comes the same day it was revealed Gilliam had suffered a minor stroke but was fine and recuperating at home.