Cannes: 'An Easy Girl' Takes Directors' Fortnight SACD Prize

The story of an escort on the Riviera was co-written by Teddy Lussi-Modeste.

Rebecca Zlotowski's sexy summer on the Riviera drama An Easy Girl took the Director's Fortnight SACD prize Thursday night at the Cannes Film Festival.

The award is given to a French-language film from the country's writers guild. The story of an escort and her young cousin navigating their futures against the backdrop of Cannes, the film was co-written by Zlotowski's longtime collaborator Teddy Lussi-Modeste.

SACD commission head Dominque Sampiero called the film “disturbing and fascinating.” He called the lead character, played by former escort Zahia Dehar, a woman of “strange innocence, allowing her to escape the humiliations of male domination.”

This year's Fortnight had some big-name directors in competition, including Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse, starring Robert Pattinson; Quentin Dupieux's Deerskin, starring Oscar-winner Jean Dujardin; and Bertrand Bonello's Zombi Child.

The Europa Cinemas award, which is dedicated to promotion, distribution and exhibition of a film in Europe, went to Nicolas Pariser's political drama Alice and the Mayor.

Earlier in the festival, John Carpenter received the sidebar's Golden Coach career honor. During a master class the Halloween director teased a return to directing.

The Cannes awards continue to roll on until Saturday, when the Palme d'Or will be handed out by jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu in the Grand Palais.