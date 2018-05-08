Cannes: 'Anchor and Hope' Sails to U.S. and U.K.

The lesbian dramatic comedy stars Charlie Chaplin's granddaughter Oona and her mother Geraldine.

New York-based Visit Films has sold U.S. rights for promising director Carlos Marques-Marcet’s Anchor and Hope to Wolfe Releasing and U.K. rights to Network Releasing.

Anchor stars Charlie Chaplin’s granddaughter, Oona Chaplin, alongside her real-life mother, Geraldine Chaplin. Natalia Tena and David Verdaguer round out the cast in the Spanish-English co-production that premiered at the BFI London Film Festival and also played the Rotterdam Film Festival and SXSW.

Anchor follows Eva (Chaplin) and Kat (Tena), a couple in their mid-30s, who live a humble yet carefree lifestyle on their canal boat in London. Their relationship is put to the test when Eva presents Kat with the ultimatum that she wants a child. Kat resists, but when her best friend Roger drops in to visit, they beginning toying with the idea of making a baby together.

Director Marques-Marcet reunites with Tena and Verdaguer after his 2014 directorial debut 10,000 KM, which earned him the Goya award for best new director. La Panda’s Pau Brunet returns as executive producer on Marques-Marcet’s follow-up. La Panda co-produces with Barcelona-based Lastor Media and Britain’s Vennerfilm.

The deals were negotiated by Ryan Kampe and Lydia Rodman on behalf of Visit Films and Jim Stephens on behalf of Wolfe Releasing and Tim Beddows on behalf of Network Releasing.

A version of this story appears in The Hollywood Reporter's May 9 daily issue from the Cannes Film Festival.