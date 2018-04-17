Cannes: Ava DuVernay, Kristen Stewart Join Competition Jury

Léa Seydoux, Chang Chen and Khadja Nin will also join Cate Blanchett's festival jury.

Ava DuVernay and Kristen Stewart are the big Hollywood names joining jury president Cate Blanchett on the Cote d'Azur to serve on the main competition jury for this year's Cannes Film Festival.

The jury also includes Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve and Russian filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev, who won the fest's best screenplay prize for Leviathan in 2014 and the jury prize for Loveless last year.

French actress Léa Seydoux, Chinese star Chang Chen, French director-producer Robert Guédiguian and Burundian singer-songwriter Khadja Nin round out the panel.

Benicio del Toro will serve as president of this year’s Un Certain Regard jury, while Norwegian helmer Joachim Trier will head up the Critics’ Week sidebar judges.

The upcoming Cannes Film Festival is set to run May 8-19.