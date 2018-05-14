Cannes: Annapurna Nabs U.S. Rights to Nicole Kidman Cult Thriller 'Destroyer'

The modern-day Los Angeles crime film was directed by Karyn Kusama ('Girlfight').

Annapurna Pictures has snapped up U.S. rights to the Nicole Kidman starrer Destroyer.

Dubbed a modern-day Los Angeles crime thriller, the film was directed by Karyn Kusama (The Invitation, Girlfight). The film was one of the few on offering that was both female-directed and with a strong female protagonist.

Based on an original screenplay by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi (The Invitation, Ride Along), the story centers on LAPD detective Erin Bell (Kidman), who, as a young cop, was placed undercover with a cult-like gang in the California desert with tragic results. When the leader of that gang re-emerges many years later, she must work her way back through the remaining members and into her own history with them to finally reckon with the demons that destroyed her past.

Automatik's Fred Berger (La La Land) is producing alongside Hay and Manfredi, who also wrote and produced Kusama’s The Invitation.

Rocket Science is handling international sales and helped arrange the financing. The company has been selling off of a promo reel in Cannes.

30WEST fully financed the film.

Kusama is handled by ICM Partners, which co-repped the deal with CAA, which reps CAA.