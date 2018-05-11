Cannes: Arab Banner Mad Solutions Unveils Private Investment Initiative (Exclusive)

Arab Media Capital is aimed at regional content creators for whom sources of equity funding and production loans are still scarce.

Growing pan-Arab production and distribution banner Mad Solutions, which has worked on Cannes 2018 titles Weldi and Yomeddine, has unveiled the Arab world’s first private investment financing solution for Arab content creators for whom sources of equity funding and production loans are still scarce.

Seeded initially by private backing, Arab Media Capital is being launched to provide a higher degree of financial stability and more long-term certainty to independent filmmakers and other media creators operating across a region where several government-backed festivals and grant initiatives eradicated at short notice.

Arab Media Capital is designed to offer investors a transparent financing vehicle that will fully capitalize on the explosion in high quality Arab independent storytelling, regardless of geography or medium. Using an “index fund” approach, Arab Media Capital will source and finance a high volume of feature films, TV series and digital media productions with the intention of returning a profit from the anticipated year-on-year growth of Arab media content as a whole.

Blockchain technology, with its ability to initiate “smart contracts” that provide a verified chain of record-keeping and auditable data, will also be applied to an Arab media sector that is characterized by micro-revenue streams and an absence of accountability.

Arab Media Capital will be managed by Mad Solutions as the first major initiative from its New York office.

“For the first time ever in an Arab content arena that has been heavily reliant on a quixotic patchwork of patronage, high net worth individuals and institutions will have a custom-made opportunity to participate in a content sector that has seen escalating growth and international recognition over the last 15 years,” says Colin Brown, managing partner of international operations for Mad Solutions, who will spearhead the initiative.

“The overall economic picture for Arab independent storytelling shows a net profit and yet Arab sources of capital tends to look towards Hollywood or else prefer safer seeming investments such as real estate. This is a missed opportunity both for Arab and international investors provided they can gain assured access to the grassroots of Arab creativity.”