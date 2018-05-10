Cannes: 'Arctic' Duo Reteam for 'Stowaway' (Exclusive)

The new sci-fi thriller from Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison is set on a spaceship enroute to Mars.

Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison, the director-writer team behind the Cannes Midnight screening title Arctic, will again join forces on the sci-fi thriller Stowaway.

As with Arctic, Penna will direct the new film and co-write the script with Morrison, who will also serve as editor on the project.

The movie is set on a spaceship on a mission to Mars. Shortly after takeoff, the crew discovers an accidental stowaway. XYZ Films will produce and is handling financing and worldwide sales with CAA Media Finance.

A version of this story appears in The Hollywood Reporter's May 11 daily issue from the Cannes Film Festival.