Cannes: Asghar Farhadi Calls on Iran to Allow Jafar Panahi to Travel to Festival

The director, joined by Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, saw his Spanish-language film, 'Everybody Knows,' open the festival.

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi used an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival Wednesday to call on Iran to allow his fellow director Jafar Panahi, who has been banned from leaving that country, to travel to the south of France for the showing of his new film Three Faces, which screens May 13 in competition.

"I would like to send out this message: I hope the decision would be made to allow him to come," Farhadi said at the end of a press conference for his new film, Everybody Knows, at which he was joined by its stars, Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz.

"I do have great hope he will be able to come" so he can see the reaction to his film first-hand, Farhadi continued, adding that the fact that he has been able to travel to Cannes, where Everybody Knows opened the festival, while Panahi hasn't "is something I had difficulty living with."

Panahi, a Golden Camera prize winner at Cannes for his 1995 debut The White Balloon, has been barred from leaving Iran since 2010 after being found guilty of "colluding with the intention to commit crimes against the country’s national security and propaganda against the Islamic Republic." He was placed under house arrest, but has since been allowed to move freely within Iran, while remaining subject to a 20-year travel ban.

While the subject of President Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal was not raised at the press conference, Farhadi, who earlier this year spoke out against Trump's travel ban, did testify to the importance of transcending borders.

His newest film is a Spanish-language feature which he shot in Spain — it's the second time the director of the Oscar-winning A Separation and The Salesman has worked outside his home country — and Farhadi said, "I deeply believe that contrary to what the media say, human beings are not different depending on the culture." He added, "I think we all share common roots — it's therefore very important to insist on our commonalities."

He explained that he considers his new film, which he worked on for five years, to be "totally Spanish," but he explained that it also has an "Iranian soul," because like other Iranian filmmakers he believes the filmmaker should disappear into his work.

Cruz praised Fahradi for his dedication, noting that he moved to Spain for two years and studied the language. "He was living the culture," she said, "He was like a sponge." Bardem added the finished film is "even more Spanish than a film made by a Spanish director."

The husband-and-wife actor team didn't have to worry about a salary differential either. Asked if they were paid equally, Cruz responded, "Actually, yes."

Farhadi also observed that in the extended wedding scene that opens the film, the guests speak both Spanish and Catalan. "As a foreigner," he said, "seeing Catalans and Spaniards in the same family seemed self-evident."

Focus Features earlier in the day announced that it has acquired Everybody Knows for the U.S. and various other markets. Producer Alexandre Mallet-Guy predicted that the film could have "huge potential" among Spanish-speaking audiences in the U.S., and that the Focus buy would "boost" its Oscar potential.

Farhadi also said that he hopes his new film will eventually screen in Iran without having to undergo editing. "My priority is to make films in Iran as much as possible," he said.