Cannes: Netflix Buys 'The Power of the Dog' Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elisabeth Moss

Jane Campion is directing the feature adaptation of Thomas Savage’s western novel.

Netflix has picked up the worldwide rights for The Power of the Dog, a Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elisabeth Moss. Oscar-winning director Jane Campion (The Piano) will direct.

The project, an adaptation of the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, is scheduled to go into pre-production at the end of the year. The plot follows a jealous Montana ranch owner (Cumberbatch), who tries to destroy his brother and business partner’s new relationship.

The deal was unveiled at the Cannes film market, where Cross City Films, the sales arm of producer See-Saw Films, was selling the feature.

See-Saw, Big Shell Films Production and Max Films Production are producing The Power of the Dog with Campion's shingle Brightstar. BBC Films, which helped develop the project, is also backing the production.

Emile Sherman and Iain Canning at See-Saw Films (who were executive producers on Campion’s TV series Top Of The Lake) oversaw financing and will oversee physical production.

Netflix will release the film in 2021 on Netflix and in theaters, with Transmission Films releasing theatrically in Australia and New Zealand.

The deal was negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers by See-Saw and Paul Hastings.