Cannes Hit 'Cold War' to Open Sarajevo Film Festival

Director Pawel Pawlikowski will be in the Bosnian city to present the film and talk to guests.

Oscar-winning director Pawel Pawlikowski's black-and-white film Cold War will open the 24th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival in August.

Pawlikowski will personally present the film, which recently won the best director honor at Cannes, and later talk to guests at the festival's popular "Coffee With …" public interview program.

The film, which attracted rave reviews from critics during Cannes, will screen simultaneously at the festival's opening ceremony in Sarajevo's National Theater and also at the large-capacity Raiffeisen Open Air Cinema.

Starring Tomasz Kot, Joanna Kulig, Agata Kulesza, Jeanne Balibar and Cedric Kahn, Cold War is about a passionate love story between two very different and fatally mismatched people set during the Cold War in Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris in the 1950s.

Pawlikowski was last in Sarajevo four years ago, when he presented his Oscar-winning film Ida at the event's 20th edition.

The 24th Sarajevo Film Festival runs Aug. 10-17.