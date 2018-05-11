Cannes: Bleecker Street Takes Mads Mikkelsen Starrer 'Arctic'

The film, directed by Joe Penna, premiered out-of-competition.

Bleecker Street has acquired North American rights to Joe Penna’s Arctic, starring Mads Mikkelsen.

The distributor also picked up rights in select international territories for the film, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

In the survival tale, Mikkelsen plays a man stranded in the Arctic, who must decide whether to stay in the safety of his camp or embark on a dangerous trek.

Penna, a first-time director, also wrote the film, which also stars Maria Thelma Smaradottir, with Ryan Morrison and served as its editor.

The film was produced by Chris Lemole and Tim Zajaros of Armory Films, who also financed, and Noah C. Haeussner of Union Entertainment Group. Martha De Laurentiis, Manu Gargi and Einar Thorsteinsson are executive producers.

The deal was negotiated by Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street with CAA Media Finance and UTA for U.S. rights, with XYZ handling international sales on behalf of the filmmakers.