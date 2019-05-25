Cannes: Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' Wins Palme d'Or

Antonio Banderas nabbed the best actor award for his role as a past-his-prime director in Pedro Almodóvar's 'Pain & Glory,' while Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' came up empty-handed.

A star-studded Cannes Film Festival came to a close Saturday night with a bang as Bong Joon-ho's Parasite took home the Palme d'Or, while Mati Diop's Atlantics landed the runner-up Grand Prix award.

The Parasite win denied Quentin Tarantino his second top Cannes prize of his career (the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood helmer won the Palme d’Or 25 years ago for his groundbreaking Pulp Fiction). Instead, the widely praised Once Upon a Time came up empty handed at the ceremony.

Joon-ho's dark comedy, which premiered the same night as Once Upon a Time, has drawn raves, including at the Cannes closing ceremony, where the audience stood up and screamed when it was named the Palme d'Or winner. The film revolves around a man and his unemployed family as they take a peculiar interest in a wealthy family, which leads all of them to become entangled in an unexpected incident. Jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu said the Palme d'Or decision was "unanimous."

Antonio Banderas won the best actor award for his starring role in Pain & Glory. In his eighth teaming with director Pedro Almodóvar, Banderas plays a Spanish film director past his professional peak and in the middle of a creative crisis, battling addiction among other physical and mental ailments. The win bodes well for Banderas’ chances come awards-season (Sony Pictures Classics will mount a campaign for the Spanish actor).

"You have no idea how much I'd love to speak French," said Banderas to the roar of the crowd. "I met Pedro 40 years ago, 8 movies together. I respect, admire, love him. He's given me so much in my life that this award obviously is dedicated to him. People think we live in a red carpet. We suffer a lot, sacrifice a lot and there is a lot of pain. And also there are nights of glory. And this is my night of glory."

Brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne took best director honors for Young Ahmed, a film about a Belgian teenager embracing Islamic extremism.

Brit Emily Beecham won the best actress award for Little Joe for her turn as Alice, a scientist who creates a genetically modified plant that seemingly causes uncanny changes in other living creatures. And the Jury Prize wound up in a tie for Ladj Ly's Les Misérables (about life in the French projects) and Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles' Bacurau, a paranormal Western from Brazil. Earlier in the festival, Amazon nabbed distribution rights to Les Misérables.

Celine Sciamma nabbed the screenplay prize for Portrait of a Lady on Fire. Sciamma, who also directed the film, crafted a story about a young female painter in the 18th century who disguises herself as a lady's maid in order to gain her subject's trust only to find herself inadvertently falling in love with her. U.S. distributor Neon is distributing both Parasite and Portrait of a Lady.

The awards ceremony drew a who's who of celebrities from the film industry including Viggo Mortensen, Sylvester Stallone and Vincent Cassel, adding to the glamor quotient for the festival that also saw the world premieres of such films as the Taron Egerton-led Elton John biopic Rocketman and opening night film The Dead Don't Die, with its star-studded ensemble cast that included Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton and Selena Gomez on hand for that bow. But nothing was quite like the red carpet for Once Upon a Time, where the film's Leonardo DiCaprio walked alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for the film that takes place around the famed Manson murders of 1969.

Michael Moore, whose Fahrenheit 9/11 won the Palme d'Or in 2004, also was in the room when the Palme d'Or was named. Moore, who handed out the Jury Prize, added a political note to the evening when he took to the stage. "Art is the lie that enables us to realize the truth," he said, quoting Pablo Picasso. "Trump is the lie that enables us more lying." The director added, "In dark times, art is what has helped save humanity from the autocrats and idiots, what inspired the masses to not give up, to not despair, to rise up and defeat the insanity with love."

While the festival has been making strides to include more female directors in its Competition lineup, the Palme d'Or and best director prizes went to men, with the Dardennes picking up the latter. But Diop's win for the night's runner-up prize was significant given that she also was the first black woman to direct a film featured In Competition at the festival. With elements of the supernatural, Atlantics kicks off in a suburb of Dakar, where workers at a construction site of a futuristic tower, having foregone pay for months, decide to leave the country via the ocean for a better future.

During the ceremony, Iñárritu called his post as head of the jury "an enormous privilege." He added, "We, during the last 10 days, saw 21 films and spent hours not as judges but as film lovers sharing film passionately for hours ... Incredible, very very challenging [work] from iconic filmmakers to new voices from all around the world. Only time will judge them clearly."

Members of the competition jury also included actress Elle Fanning and directors Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite), Kelly Reichardt (Certain Women) and Paweł Pawlikowski, who won last year's top director prize for Cold War.

The first prize of the night — the Camera d'Or — went to César Diaz for Our Mothers. The award honors the best first feature film presented in one of the Cannes' selections (Our Mothers screened in the Critics' Week sidebar). Special mention was handed to Elia Suleiman for It Must Be Heaven, which played in Competition.

Best Screenplay: Celine Sciamma for Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Actress: Emily Beecham for Little Joe

Best Actor: Antonio Banderas for Pain & Glory

Best Director: Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne for Young Ahmed

Jury Prize: (tie) Ladj Ly's Les Misérables and Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles' Bacurau

Grand Prix: Atlantics, directed by Mati Diop

Palme d’Or: Parasite, directed by Bong Joon-ho

Twenty-one films screened in Competition. Here is the complete list:

Atlantics, Mati Diop

Bacurau, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles

The Dead Don't Die, Jim Jarmusch

Frankie, Ira Sachs

A Hidden Life, Terrence Malick

It Must Be Heaven, Elia Suleiman

Little Joe, Jessica Hausner

Matthias & Maxime, Xavier Dolan

Les Misérables, Ladj Ly

Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo, Abdellatif Kechiche

Oh Mercy!, Arnaud Desplechin

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Pain & Glory, Pedro Almodóvar

Parasite, Bong Joon-ho

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Céline Sciamma

Sibyl, Justine Triet

Sorry We Missed You, Ken Loach

The Traitor, Marco Bellocchio

The Whistlers, Corneliu Porumboiu

The Wild Goose Lake, Diao Yinan

Young Ahmed, Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne