Cannes: Former Carnaby Chief Launches Film Rights Gambling Company Skyrocket

Sean O’Kelly, the recently departed CEO of Brit sales and distribution banner Carnaby, has teamed with online gambling business veteran Richard Clarke to set up online gambling film rights company Skyrocket Entertainment.

The new company was unveiled in Cannes, where it is picking film rights for use on online gambling games such as slot machines, a $46.7 billion industry.

“We’re acquiring iconic films old and new, migrating them into the online games and gambling business,” said O’Kelly, who added there was a “massive desire” for film-branded games.

Clarke explained that the average online slot machine delivers around 20,000-$30,000 a month to the rights owners.

"So this is significant revenue stream on a par with VOD and TV revenues," added O'Kelly.

Although nothing is ready to be announced, deals with producers and library owners are being signed in Cannes, said O'Kelly, with Skyrocket planning to make up 100 games a year with its partners.