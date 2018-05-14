Cannes: CBS Films Lands Willem Dafoe's Van Gogh Drama 'At Eternity’s Gate'

Julian Schnabel ('The Diving Bell and the Butterfly') directed the film about the doomed artist behind such iconic works as 'The Starry Night.'

CBS Films has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Julian Schnabel's Vincent Van Gogh drama At Eternity’s Gate.

Willem Dafoe, who recently landed an Oscar nomination for his turn as beleaguered motel manager in The Florida Project, stars as the doomed artist.

Oscar Isaac, Rupert Friend and Mads Mikkelsen co-star. The film shot in France from November to February and was sold off footage.

Schnabel, who also is an acclaimed artist in his own right, directed from a screenplay he wrote with Jean-Claude Carrière. Van Gogh, who battled depression and eventually took his own life, is still celebrated worldwide for such works as The Starry Night.

CAA Media Finance repped the filmmakers.