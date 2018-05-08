Cannes: China's Enlight Media Readies Two Fantasy Epics

The projects — 'Mojin: The Worm Valley' and 'Mojin: The Dragon Ridge' — feature a roster of mostly new Chinese talent, including Ma Yuke, Zhao Lixin, Cai Heng, Yu Heng, Gu Xuan and Chen Yusi.

Chinese production company Enlight Media is prepping a pair of big-budget fantasy action films based on the wildly popular young adult novel series Ghost Blows Out the Light, about a team of teenage tomb raiders.

Budgeted at $40 million a piece, the films — Mojin: The Worm Valley and Mojin: The Dragon Ridge — are directed by Fei Xing (Silent Witness). Leading Chinese film studio Huayi Brothers Media will distribute the movies in China and is handling international sales at Cannes.

The projects feature a roster of mostly new Chinese talent, including Ma Yuke (Detective Chinatown), Zhao Lixin (Youth), Cai Heng, Yu Heng, Gu Xuan and Chen Yusi.

Wanda’s Mojin: The Lost Legend, an unrelated film based on Ghost Blows Out the Light, earned $190 million in 2016.

The Worm Valley is targeting an October release, followed by Dragon Ridge in May 2019.

