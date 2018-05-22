Cannes Palme d'Or Winner 'Shoplifters' Acquired by Road Pictures for China (Exclusive)

The growing Beijing-based distributor also has taken all China rights to Nadine Labaki’s Cannes Jury Prize winner 'Capernaum'.

Two of the most celebrated titles from this year's Cannes Film Festival are heading to Chinese movie screens, courtesy of Beijing-based distributor Road Pictures.

The company acquired all China rights to Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda's Palme d'Or winner Shoplifters and Nadine Labaki’s Capernaum, which won the Jury Prize at Cannes. Road Pictures says it is planning nationwide Chinese theatrical releases for both titles in the coming months.

"We believe the Chinese audience is gravitating towards quality and meaning, so this was our objective in Cannes — to find special films that will not only challenge the audience, but also move them deeply," said Cai Gongming, CEO of Road Pictures. "In that sense, we are extremely fortunate to have secured the rights to both Shoplifters and Capernaum, which were the two Cannes titles that impressed us the most." Both acquisitions were made prior to the Cannes awards ceremony, Cai added.

Inspired by real-life events, Kore-eda's Shoplifters is a stirring drama that centers on a family of misfits living on the margins of society in Tokyo. Labaki's Lebanese family drama Capernaum tells the story of a child who rebels against the life imposed on him and launches a lawsuit against his parents.

"Beyond the sheer quality of the filmmaking, the films tackle issues that will resonate with the Chinese audience, such as the fate of parentless children and the concept of family,” said Cao Jia, chairman of Road Pictures. “We believe both titles have a significant commercial potential in China."

Just two or three years ago, arthouse filmmaking of this kind would have had limited to no market potential in China, where Hollywood tentpoles and local blockbusters have tended to rein. But the tastes of Chinese moviegoers have rapidly diversified in recent years, making the Middle Kingdom arguably the world's biggest market for select foreign filmmaking. Major Chinese box-office hits from 2017 — all of which would be inconceivable in North America — include Bollywood sports drama Dangal ($193 million in China), Thailand’s high school thriller Bad Genius ($41 million) and Spanish mystery thriller The Invisible Guest ($26 million).

Established in 2014, Road Pictures is a film and television finance, production, marketing and distribution company, with offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Los Angeles. In 2017, it released Italian director Cristiano Bortone's Coffee, which was the first China-Italy co-production. Road Pictures' upcoming releases include the sci-fi thriller Anon, directed by Andrew Niccol and starring Amanda Seyfried and Clive Owen. The company also has served as a pr and marketing partner in China on some of Hollywood's biggest tentpoles, including Avengers: Infinity War, Tomb Raider, Justice League and others.