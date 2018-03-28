Cannes: Chloe Sevigny Named to Critics' Week Jury Led by Norwegian Director Joachim Trier

Previous heads of the festival sidebar jury have included Kleber Mendonca Filho, Valerie Donzelli and Andrea Arnold.

Norwegian director Joachim Trier has been named jury president for this year’s Cannes Critics’ Week sidebar, with Chloe Sevigny also sitting on the jury.

The president will lead the five-person jury that will award the section’s main prizes, including the Nespresso Grand Prize and the France 4 Visionary Award to one of the seven films selected for the main competition, and the Leica Cine Discovery Prize to one of the 10 shorts films in the running.

The jury also includes Argentinian actor Nahuel Perez Biscayart, new Vienna film festival director Eva Sangiorgi and French culture journalist Augustin Trapenard.

Previous jury presidents have included Kleber Mendonca Filho, Valerie Donzelli and Andrea Arnold.

The Critics’ Week lineup will be announced in April. This year’s Cannes Film Festival is set to run May 8-19.