Cannes: Claire Denis to Head Student and Short Films Jury

High Life director Claire Denis will head up this year's Cinefondation and short films jury.

The French filmmaker has had four films in Cannes, including 1988's Chocolat and 2013's Bastards. Her Let the Sun Shine In, starring Juliette Binoche, ran in the Directors' Fortnight in 2017.

The Cinefondation selects 15–20 short and student films each year for its competition. The section was launched in 2000 by past president Gilles Jacob, who still heads up the selection, and focuses on seeking out new talent from film schools around the world.

Last year, Saint Laurent director Bertrand Bonello served as head of the jury. Palme d'Or winner Cristina Mungiu headed up the jury in 2017, Jury Prize winner Naomi Kawase served in 2016, and Oscar nominee Abderrahmane Sissako held the post in 2015.

Last year, Chilean Diego Cespedes' The Summer of the Electric Lion won the top prize.

The award can give careers an early boost; Laszlo Nemes, whose Son of Saul won a Golden Globe and a best foreign-language film Oscar in 2015, and Amat Escalante, whose Heli earned him the best director prize at Cannes in 2013, are past recipients of the prize.

Directors Jane Campion, Michel Gondry, Hou Hsiao-Hsien and Martin Scorsese also have served as presidents of the Cinefondation and short film jury in Cannes.