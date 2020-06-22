Cannes: Claire Foy Nabs Lead for Horror Pic 'Dust'

Will Joines and Karrie Crouse will direct the movie about a young mother protecting her family during a horrific dust storm.

The Crown star Claire Foy has nabbed the lead in the psychological horror film Dust.

Will Joines and Westworld writer Karrie Crouse, who previously worked together on the short film Pilgrim Song, will direct from a script that Crouse wrote.

Dust will portray a horrific dust storm in 1930s Oklahoma that envelops a young mother haunted by the past and convinced that a mysterious presence is threatening her family as she moves to protect them.

Lucas Joaquin of Secret Engine is producing along with Alix Madigan of Mad Dog Films. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are jointly representing the North American rights to Dust.

Mad River International is handling international sales and will introduce the project at the virtual Cannes market.

Foy is represented by UTA, Independent Talent Group, and Premier. Joines and Crouse are represented by CAA.