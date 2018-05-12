Cannes: 'This Crazy Heart' Getting Remakes in Spain, Mexico, China (Exclusive)

Marc Rothemund's German feel-good hit, about a rich 30-something forced to care for a 15-year-old heart patient, will also be redone for France and Turkey.

This Crazy Heart, last year's break-out German-language hit from director Marc Rothemund (Sophie Scholl: The Final Days), is going to Spain. And China.

The dramedy in the vein of About a Boy, which follows a rich, irresponsible 30-something forced to care for a 15-year-old heart patient, is getting local-language remakes in several territories, including China, Spain, Mexico and Turkey.

Germany's Constantin Film, which produced the original, earlier inked a deal for French adaptation of Crazy Heart with Dimitri Rassam’s Paris-based Chapter 2. The original film, which featured German superstar Elyas M'Barek as the spoiled 30-something and Philip Schwarz as the young cancer patient, grossed close to $20 million locally.

Constantin Film, best known internationally for its blockbuster Resident Evil franchise, has been building up its remake business. No manches Frida, the Mexican adaptation of Constantin's schooldays comedy Fack ju Goehte, earned a combined $23 million in Mexico and the U.S. A second No manches Frida is currently in the works.

The business also goes in the other direction. Constantin is currently working on German versions of Italian box office hit Perfect Strangers and French drama Le Brio, the original of which starred Daniel Auteuil.