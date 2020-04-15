Cannes Critics' Week, Directors' Fortnight Canceled

The festival sidebars, which run alongside the main Cannes Film Festival, have been called off as Cannes "explores options" for 2020.

The Cannes Critics' Week, Directors' Fortnight and ACID sidebars, the independent sections that run alongside the official Cannes International Film Festival, have been canceled due to the coronavirus.

"Following the French President's April 13 announcement banning any festival from taking place until mid July, the parallel sections of the Cannes Film Festival acknowledge that the previously considered postponement to late June/early July is no longer an option," the sections said in a statement March 15. "Consequently, the Directors' Fortnight, La Semaine de la Critique and ACID regret to announce the cancellation of their 2020 editions in Cannes.

The health crisis we are all presently facing makes it impossible to anticipate the practical course of events. However, in order to support the whole film industry impacted by the current circumstances, each section, in consultation with the Cannes Film Festival, is looking at the best way to keep on supporting the films submitted to its 2020 edition."

More to come...