Cannes: Decision Over Terry Gilliam’s 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' to Land Wednesday

The embattled film faced a legal bid to stop its planned world premiere as Cannes' curtain closer.

Terry Gilliam is going to have to wait a couple more days to hear if his embattled, decades-in-the-making The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is to have its world premiere as the closing film in Cannes.

A court decision over the film – which had faced a last minute legal bit by producer Paulo Branco of Alfama Films to stop the screening – was expected to arrive on Monday, but festival artistic director Thierry Fremaux revealed that this would now be coming on Wednesday, April 9.

"We will have to wait and so will Terry Gilliam," said Fremaux.

It was actually in Cannes in 2016 where Gilliam and Branco announced that The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, a film the former Monty Python star has famously been trying to make since 1989 with several failed attempts, would be going into production. Adam Driver, Jonathan Pryce and Olga Kurylenko were revealed has having been cast and to many it looked like, at long last, Gilliam’s curse had been lifted.

But the director and producer soon fell out, with Gilliam claiming that promised production funds never arrived. In Cannes last year, Branco said that Gilliam had been making the film – which wrapped production in June 2017 – illegally, with Alfama Films owning its exclusive rights.