Cannes: 'Diamantino' Tops Critics' Week Awards

Joachim Trier's jury awarded the Nespresso Grand Prize and other honors.

The first major awards of this year’s Cannes Film Festival were handed out Wednesday night, with Diamantino taking the top honor in the Critics' Week sidebar.

Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt's surrealist film, one of seven features in competition, took the Nespresso Grand Prize.

Chloe Sevigny sat on the jury headed by famed Norwegian director Joachim Trier. They were joined on the panel by Argentinian actor Nahuel Perez Biscayart, new Vienna film fest director Eva Sangiorgi and French culture journalist Augustin Trapenard.

The SACD prize, which recognizes a screenplay from the French writers guild, went to Benedikt Erlingsson's Icelandic environmental drama Woman at War, about an activist who takes on the destructive aluminum industry.

The Gan Foundation Award, which goes to support a film's distribution, went to Rohena Gera's class drama Sir.

French actor Felix Maritaud took the Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award for his work as a struggling gay hustler in Camille Vidal-Naquet's Sauvage.

In the short-film category, Jacqueline Lentzou's Hector Malot: The Last Day of the Year took the Leica Cine Discovery Prize and Elias Belkeddar's gangster drama A Wedding Day won the CanalPlus Award. Those two were selected from the 10 shorts in competition.

The stream of Cannes awards will continue until Saturday night, when the main competition prizes will be handed out in the Grand Palais.