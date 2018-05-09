Cannes: Download THR's Day 3 Daily

The fest's third daily issue includes a look at the latest technology that could shake up the industry, the latest bad news for the embattled film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,' and Miramax's acquisition of Guy Ritchie's 'Toff Guys.'

The Hollywood Reporter's third daily issue out of the Cannes Film Festival is here, and it features a look at blockchain, the new technology that could radically alter everything from the way movies are funded to how consumers access content; Amazon's decision to drop The Man Who Killed Don Quixote; and Miramax taking Guy Ritchie's Brit gangster film Toff Guys.

Buzz About Blockchain

Understanding the technology is hard enough — blockchain is a coding system that can be used to create digital ledgers to record and verify transactions of various kinds on a secure, encrypted and decentralized platform — but what’s really tricky is separating the hype, and the various business models, from the effect they are likely to have on the indie industry. THR spoke to some of the biggest names in this rapidly developing field to sort through the buzz and the babble and look at five ways blockchain could (or could not) change everything.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote Woes

Amazon Studios has pulled its agreement for U.S. distribution of Terry Gilliam's embattled The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, THR has learned. The streamer's withdrawal was first announced Wednesday by Paulo Branco, the producer who launched a legal bid to stop the decades-in-the-making passion project from screening as the Cannes Film Festival's closing-night film. Shortly after the decision to dismiss the case was handed down, festival director Thierry Fremaux announced that Gilliam's film will close the festival as planned. It also means the film will be able to open May 19 in France.

Toff Guys

Miramax Films has landed one of the biggest deals at Cannes so far, picking up worldwide rights on Guy Ritchie's new Brit gangster drama, Toff Guys, in a deal believed to be valued at more than $30 million. Following mainly studio work with the Sherlock Holmes franchise and King Arthur, Toff Guys, with its story of an upper-class English drug lord looking to sell off his empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires, is described as a return to the roots for Ritchie, who first made his name with British gangster dramas Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. THR takes a closer look at the film.

Click here to download the Day 1 PDF.

Click here to download the Day 2 PDF.

Click here to download the Day 3 PDF.