Cannes: Edgar Ramirez, Pedro Pascal Unite for Olivier Assayas' Spy Drama 'Wasp Network'

IMR is introducing the film — based on Fernando Morais' book 'The Last Soldiers of the Cold War' — to buyers in Cannes.

Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Edgar Ramirez (The Girl on the Train, Hands of Stone) and Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Kingsman: The Golden Circle) are teaming up for Wasp Network from Cannes favorite Olivier Assayas (Personal Shopper, Clouds of Sils Maria).

Assayas wrote and will also direct the film, based on Fernando Morais' book The Last Soldiers of the Cold War. RT Features' Rodrigo Teixeira is producing alongside CG Cinema's Charles Gillibert. RT’s Lourenco Sant'Anna and Sophie Mas are executive producing. IMR International will be introducing the film to foreign buyers in Cannes, with CAA Media Finance handling the U.S. rights.

Wasp Network is the unbelievable true story of Cuban spies in American territory during the 1990s, which reveals the tentacles of a terrorist network based in Florida with ramifications in Central America and with the consent of the U.S. government.

Ramirez is represented by CAA and Impression Entertainment. Pascal is represented by WME and Untitled Entertainment.

RT Features produced Luca Guadagnino’s Oscar-nominated Call Me by Your Name. They are in production on Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse, his eagerly anticipated follow-up to The Witch, starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe with A24 and New Regency, and in postproduction on James Gray’s Ad Astra, starring Brad Pitt for Fox.

IMR is also handling sales on Scott Z. Burns’ The Torture Report and David Robert Mitchell’s Under the Silver Lake, starring Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough, which will have its world premiere in competition in Cannes. The slate also includes: What Is Life Worth with Michael Keaton; Jacques Audiard’s The Sisters Brothers, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Joaquin Phoenix; Anne Fletcher’s Dumplin', starring Jennifer Aniston; Borderland, starring Jamie Dornan and Sam Claflin; and The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, starring Bette Midler and Sharon Stone.