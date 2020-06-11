Cannes: Elisabeth Moss to Reunite With 'Handmaid's Tale' Director for Horror Film

Moss will play a fertility doctor in 'Run Rabbit Run,' which XYZ is shopping worldwide at the virtual Cannes market.

Elisabeth Moss is set to take the lead in Daina Reid's ghost horror thriller Run Rabbit Run, being introduced at the upcoming virtual Cannes market.

The project reunites Moss with Reid, who directed several episodes of The Handmaid's Tale, and sees the Golden Globe-winning actress play Sarah, a fertility doctor with a firm understanding of the cycle of life: you are born, you live, and then you die. That’s it. But when she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behavior of her young daughter Mia, Sarah must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past.

Novelist Hannah Kent wrote the script from an original idea developed with Carver Films, with Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw of Carver Films to produce, and XYZ Films executive producing. Moss will also produce alongside her partner Lindsey McManus.

XYZ will finance the project as part of its $100 million war chest recently announced with Finland’s IPR.VC, in conjunction with Screen Australia. XYZ will also be handling worldwide sales. Umbrella Entertainment is managing Australia/New Zealand distribution.

Alongside The Handmaid's Tale, Moss recently starred in The Invisible Man and Her Smell. She will next be seen in Wes Anderson's Cannes 2020-stamped The French Dispatch, plus Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins and Shirley for Neon Films. Reid is known for directing episodes of The Handmaid's Tale, HBO's The Outsider and Amazon's Upload, as well as Sunshine. She recently directed two episodes of Netflix's Space Force.

Run Rabbit Run is a Carver Films production, with major production investment from XYZ and Screen Australia, in association with Film Victoria and the South Australian Film Corporation.

Moss is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group and Ribisi Entertainment Group. Reid is repped by RGM Artists and ICM Partners.