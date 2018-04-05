Cannes: 'Everybody Knows,' Starring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, to Open Festival

The movie is from Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi.

Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s Everybody Knows, starring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, is set to open the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which will run May 8-May 19.

The Spanish-language psychological thriller is an unusual choice for a Cannes opener as those have in recent years mostly come from French or American filmmakers.

The Cannes festival, led by artistic director Thierry Fremaux, previously featured two Farhadi films in its competition – The Past in 2013 and The Salesman in 2016. The Salesman won best screenplay in Cannes and followed up with the Oscar for best foreign-language film in 2017. It was Fahardi's second foreign-language Oscar, following the win for A Separation in 2012.

Everybody Knows was written by Farhadi and is about the journey of Laura (Cruz) who travels with her family from Buenos Aires to her hometown in Spain for a celebration. But the family reunion gets disrupted.